Russia's daily COVID-19 cases reach new low in months

Russia registered 11,749 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since Oct. 8, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,200,902, with 84,430 deaths and 3,751,562 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,417 new cases, up from 1,198 the previous day, taking the city's total to 972,172.

More than 109.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

(c) Xinhua

