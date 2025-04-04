Russia’s FSB foils terror plot against military cadets dormitory

+ ↺ − 16 px

FSB officers have thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a military cadet dormitory in the Moscow Region, arresting a serviceman from the Russian Ministry of Defense who had been recruited by Ukraine’s special services and was plotting the attack.

"In the Moscow Region, FSB officers foiled a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services against a Russian Defense Ministry military unit," the FSB stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The serviceman, who was involved in the plot, was detained while removing components for an explosive device hidden in a cache.

Further investigation revealed that the serviceman was in correspondence with a Ukrainian supervisor, which included discussions about the planned attack.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under part 1 of Article 30, part 1 of Article 205 (preparation for a terrorist attack) and Article 222.1 (illegal possession of explosive devices) of the Russian Criminal Code.

News.Az