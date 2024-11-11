Russia’s FSB foils Ukrainian attempt to hijack military helicopter

Russia’s FSB foils Ukrainian attempt to hijack military helicopter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted an attempt by Ukraine’s military intelligence to hijack a Russian electronic warfare helicopter.

"The Federal Security Service uncovered and stopped an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to hijack a Mi-8MTPR-1 electronic warfare helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the FSB said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Ukrainian military intelligence agents attempted to recruit a Russian military pilot to hijack the aircraft to Ukraine, the FSB added. According to it, during the operation, Russian counterintelligence officers uncovered the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems and troops which were later struck.

News.Az