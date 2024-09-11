Russia’s Murmansk region comes under drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military drones have struck Russia's Murmansk region for the second time this month, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.

Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis announced in a video message on Telegram that the region is under attack by enemy drones, seemingly referring to Ukraine. In response, civil aviation authorities imposed restrictions on air traffic at airports in Murmansk and Apatity. These airports had experienced similar restrictions during a drone attack in mid-August.Chibis assured that all necessary security measures are being taken, with air defense forces actively working to intercept the drones. He did not provide details on whether there was any damage on the ground.The Murmansk region’s emergency response center indicated that it was “testing” its air raid alert system around the time of the drone attacks as part of scheduled maintenance. The center urged the public to remain calm through its social media channels.Russia’s Defense Ministry did not mention any drone sightings over the Murmansk region, saying earlier its air defense systems had shot down Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Kursk and Oryol regions overnight and into the morning.

News.Az