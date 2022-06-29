Russia’s Putin arrives in Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat to participate in a Caspian Summit, News.Az reports citing Russian media

The presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Iran will take part in the summit.

The parties are expected to exchange views on a wide range of issues related to interaction in the Caspian region, including economic cooperation and environmental protection.

In Ashgabat, Putin will hold several bilateral meetings.

News.Az