Russia’s Putin says real threat of famine exists amid volatility in energy and food prices

There is a real threat of famine and large-scale shocks amid volatility in energy and food prices around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin made the remarks while speaking at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Our Conference and other regional associations have to deal with many serious problems. I mean, among other things, the increased volatility of world prices for energy resources, food, fertilizers, raw materials and other important goods,” the Russian president said.

“This leads to a deterioration in the quality of life in both developed and developing countries. Moreover, there is a real threat of famine and large-scale social upheavals, especially in the poorest countries,” Putin added.

News.Az