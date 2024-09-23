Russia’s Supercam S350 scout drone to debut at ADEX 2024 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Unmanned Systems Company announced it will showcase its Supercam S350 scout drone at the ADEX 2024 defense exhibition in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from September 24-26. This marks the first time the fixed-wing Supercam S350 will be presented to the Caspian region.

"The fixed-wing Supercam S350 drone created by the Unmanned Systems Company will be for the first time presented to the Caspian region at the V International defense industry exhibition ADEX 2024. The catalogue of the company will also feature the whole set of models of unmanned aerial vehicles: Supercam SX350 convertible craft, compact fixed-wing Supercam S150 and Supercam X4 and Supercam X4E copters," the company said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media Supercam S350 is a light drone with video signal range of over 70 km. It has won praise in civilian sphere and in the military operation in Ukraine."In the Caspian region, Supercam S350 can patrol state borders, protect law and order and security, engage in environmental monitoring, search for missing people, monitor oil infrastructure (pipelines, sea platforms), engage in aerial survey for geodesic and cartographic works," the company said.Supercam S350 is fit for the Caspian region due to its compact size and small weight compared to heavy drones with similar characteristics."In case of regular shipments, the Unmanned Systems is ready to organize a servicing center on the territory of a Caspian country and discuss production localization," it said.

News.Az