Ryan Rollins signs 3-year deal to return to Milwaukee Bucks

Photo: Getty Images

Free agent guard Ryan Rollins has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option in the third season, according to agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Rollins, a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Golden State Warriors, joined the Bucks on a two-way contract in February 2024 and spent most of 2024-25 on a two-way before receiving a standard deal in March. He opted for a rest-of-season contract instead of a multiyear deal with the Bucks and became an unrestricted free agent. Now, he has been rewarded with a lucrative deal.

Rollins, who just turned 23, carved out a role in Doc Rivers' rotation as a knockdown 3-point shooter; he averaged 6.2 points while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range in 56 games last season. In his 19 starts in place of injured point guard Damian Lillard, Rollins' numbers jumped to 10.2 points on 45.2% shooting from 3.

In his final 10 games of the regular season, with Lillard sidelined, Rollins averaged 12.3 points and four assists on 58% from 3-point range.

The Bucks have gone through big changes this offseason, moving on from longtime starting center Brook Lopez and Lillard while adding center Myles Turner on a four-year deal. In addition to Rollins, Milwaukee also is bringing back Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr.


