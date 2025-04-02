Ryanair becomes first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a year

Ryanair becomes first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair flew 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year to the end of March, largely as forecast, making it the first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in one year.

Ryanair said at the end of January that it expected its annual traffic to reach almost 200 million, up 9% year-on-year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It flew 15 million passengers in March, 10% more than a year ago, Ryanair said on Wednesday.

The airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, cut its forecast for the coming year for the second time in three months in January to 206 million passengers from 210 million due to Boeing aircraft delivery delays.

News.Az