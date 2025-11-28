Ryanair ends subscription service after costly eight-month trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair announced on Friday that it will discontinue its subscription service, launched earlier this year, after a trial proved financially unviable. The ‘Prime member’ program, introduced in March, offered fee-paying subscribers discounts on fares.

Over eight months, the scheme generated 4.4 million euros ($5 million) in subscription fees but distributed 6 million euros in discounts, resulting in a net loss. “This trial has cost more money than it generates,” said Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer Dara Brady, adding that the revenue did not justify the effort of running exclusive monthly seat sales, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The trial attracted 55,000 members, who can continue using their subscriptions for the remainder of their 12-month membership. Ryanair had initially planned to cap membership at 250,000. Other low-cost carriers, including Wizz and Spain’s eDreams ODIGEO, continue to offer subscription-based services.

