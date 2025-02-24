S&P Global predicts Azerbaijan's GDP will exceed $77 billion by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP is projected to reach $74.98 billion (127.466 billion manat) in 2025, with an increase to $77.86 billion (132.362 billion manat) in 2026, according to forecasts from international rating agency S&P Global.

The agency also projects a real GDP growth of 2% for both 2025 and 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the agency's estimates, GDP per capita will reach $7,277 in 2025 and increase to $7,511 in 2026.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy predicts economic growth in the country this year at 3.5%, while the Central Bank expects growth in 2025 at 3.3%.

According to forecasts by the international rating agency Moody's, real GDP growth in Azerbaijan in 2025 will be 4%. Fitch Ratings forecasts an increase in the country's GDP by 3% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026. The Dutch bank ING expects economic growth in the country at 2.6% this year and 2.8% next year.

In 2024, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 4.1% and nominal GDP amounted to 126.337 billion manat ($74.315 billion).

