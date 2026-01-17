Sabonis returns, Kings top Wizards 128-115

+ ↺ − 16 px

Domantas Sabonis scored 13 points in his return from a knee injury, Russell Westbrook had 26, and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Washington Wizards 128-115 on Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive victory.

Sabonis returned after missing 27 games due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The three-time All-Star forward/center came off the bench, entering the game with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter.

In just over 21 minutes of play, Sabonis recorded seven rebounds and five assists. He was 5 of 6 from the field, with his only miss coming from three-point range.

Dennis Schroder also returned for the Kings after serving a three-game suspension for confronting Lakers star Luka Doncic following a game in Los Angeles. Schroder contributed 15 points and five assists.

Westbrook shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and added six assists. DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points, while Precious Achiuwa and Zach LaVine each added 16.

The Kings have now won the first three games of a seven-game homestand, improving to 12-30. They began the stretch with victories over Houston, the Lakers, and New York.

Alex Sarr led Washington with 19 points, and Tre Johnson added 18. The Wizards fell to 10-30 with their fifth straight loss.

Washington newcomer Trae Young — acquired from Atlanta in a trade that sent CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Hawks — is currently sidelined with knee and quadriceps injuries. He is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-February.

Sacramento led 67-61 at halftime after scoring 41 points in the first quarter and allowing 39 in the second. The Kings then held a 34-23 advantage in the third quarter.

