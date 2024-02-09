Sadyr Zhaparov: We are ready to continue our joint efforts to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election.

“Your victory in the election has become a clear manifestation of respect and support by the people of Azerbaijan for your dedicated work and efforts to strengthen the state sovereignty, improve the well-being of the population, and pursue an independent and open foreign policy, the foundation of which was laid by the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev,” the President of Kyrgyzstan said in his message.

“Your personal contribution to the development of friendly Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations, which now carry a strategic nature, is highly appreciated in our country. I reaffirm our willingness to continue joint efforts to deepen comprehensive cooperation between our countries,” Sadyr Zhaparov underlined.

The President of Kyrgyzstan wished President Ilham Aliyev robust health and new success in his responsible state activities for the prosperity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az