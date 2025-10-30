Sagility shares soar on strong Q2 earnings, near 52-week high

The company, formerly Sagility India Ltd, had recorded a net profit of ₹117.34 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25% year-on-year to ₹1,658.5 crore, up from ₹1,325.04 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share (face value ₹10 each) for FY26, with a record date of November 12, 2025, and a payment date on or before November 28, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹435.2 crore (US$ 49.8 million), representing 26.2% of revenue, a year-on-year growth of 25.6%.

Commenting on the results, Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “With healthy momentum in our core operations, growing traction from cross-selling to BroadPath clients, and disciplined execution, we are confident of continuing this momentum into the second half of FY26.”

Sarvabhouman Srinivasan, Group CFO, highlighted the company’s strong margin profile and growth driven by cost management and operational efficiencies. “We will continue to invest in driving growth, further strengthening our technology and AI capabilities, and building an AI-ready healthcare-centric future workforce,” he added.

The stock traded 6% higher at ₹53.89 by 10:16 am, after hitting an early high of ₹56 — 10% above the previous close of ₹50.91 — edging closer to its 52-week high of ₹56.44 on the BSE.