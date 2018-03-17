Sahakyan's US visit undermines strategic standing – Azerbaijani envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Bako Sahakyan, who claims to be the “president” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, to the US undermines the str

“Those kind of hiccups are unfortunate. Of course, this is nothing more than a symbolic gesture, but that undermines the strategic standing. So what we do hope to see is more coherent, more cohesive approach which is appreciative of the importance in the sense of relationship we have,” said the envoy, according to Trend.

In general, speaking about the US-Azerbaijan ties, Suleymanov said that there is need to further develop them.

“Very often we do forget the importance of strategic partnership that has developed and need to develop. We have generally very good feeling about our relations with the US. With Trump administration we look forward to develop it further,” he added.

Earlier, over Bako Sahakyan’s visit, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and received a note of protest, sent by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to the US State Department.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US, Elin Suleymanov, after a meeting in the State Department, presented the protest of Azerbaijan to the American side.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

