Sahiba Gafarova: Armenia destroyed entire infrastructure in formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Armenia destroyed the entire infrastructure in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said on Monday.

She made the remarks while speaking at a conference “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and Sustainable Development” in Baku. The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

“You will see the destruction that Armenia committed there, visiting these territories. At the same time, you will witness the ongoing restoration and construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories,” Speaker Gafarova said.

A conference under the theme “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and Sustainable Development” has today kicked off in Baku.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the "Role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery" and "Strengthening sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development".

News.Az