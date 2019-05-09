Saipem: 14 injured as fire occurs on Azerbaijani vessel in Caspian

+ ↺ − 16 px

The accident that occurred on the pipe-laying vessel in the Caspian Sea injured 14 people, Saipem told Trend May 9.

"The pipe-laying vessel "Israfil Huseynov", carrying out the operational work conducted by Saipem caught a fire on May 8, at about 18:30. Fourteen people got burn injuries of various degrees, and are currently being transported to the Baku coast by Citadel ship,” the company said.

Reportedly, the ship carrying the wounded is expected to arrive at the coast at about 01:45 Baku time.

"Ambulances are at the port for the immediate transportation of the injured to the Central Hospital of Oil Workers. Saipem monitors the course of events and will regularly report on what is happening," the statement said.

"The fire on the pipe-laying ship has been extinguished,” the company added.

News.Az