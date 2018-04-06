Yandex metrika counter

Salman Musayev awarded honorary diploma of Azerbaijani President

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Salman Musayev the honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, Tofig Aghahuseynov was awarded for his merits in preservation of religious and moral values, APA reports.

