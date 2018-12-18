Samad Seyidov: European Parliament report on protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and borders is important result

+ ↺ − 16 px

The steps taken by the European Parliament regarding Azerbaijan are really important and expected, Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament while commenting on the adoption of a report on the protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and borders at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The MP stressed that the painful problem of the Azerbaijani people, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is reflected in the document of the European Parliament, which is the biggest and most authoritative structure, having the possibility of exerting pressure and defining the direction for Europe.

Samad Seyidov noted that the European Parliament has several results on the conflict, which should definitely be voiced, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"Only two years ago, the European Parliament adopted an extremely negative anti-Azerbaijani resolution," Trend cited him as saying. "And the current result was achieved thanks to the organized, consistent and logical work of the authorities and the Azerbaijani parliament," Samad Seyidov concluded.

The report presented at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg reflects not only protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and borders, but also the importance of solving conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries according to the peace principle on the basis of the territorial integrity of states.b In addition, the document also indicates the provision of assistance to refugees, IDPs, and persons suffering from conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries.

