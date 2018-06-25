Samad Seyidov: PACE itself needs reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway have been implemented with Azerbaijan’s participation, Samad Seyidov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE, said at the Assembly’s summer session on Monday.

He made the remarks addressing the debates on the PACE observation mission’s report on the 11 April presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA’s correspondent to Europe reports.

“The abovementioned projects could not be implemented without the support of the Azerbaijani government. There are criticisms about Azerbaijan. You should understand that there is a different situation in Azerbaijan from what is currently being portrayed,” Seyidov said.

Azerbaijan is a very powerful, independent state and is committed to moving forward in the way of democracy, Seyidov stressed.

“We need to hear each other. What I just said is an opportunity to understand Azerbaijan,” Seyidov said, adding that “PACE itself needs reforms”.

Addressing the debates, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE said that everything was done to ensure transparency in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"Let's be more careful about our decision. Let's respect people's choices and not turn them into political games,” said Fataliyeva.

News.Az

