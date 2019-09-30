Samad Seyidov: "The more Europe is crucial for Azerbaijan, the more Azerbaijan is crucial for Europe"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Various forces create an inaccurate opinion about Azerbaijan. But today, the more establishing relations with Europa is crucial for Azerbaijan, the more Azerbaijan is crucial for Europe," Samad Seyidov, head of the permanent delegation of Azerbaijan to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) told APA's European bureau.

Mr. Seyidov said the destructive speeches of the Armenian delegation during the Autumn Session contradict PACE principles: "We would like officials at the Council of Europe to understand the origin and source of this campaign against Azerbaijan. Armenians do their best to create negative views about Azerbaijan. They are trying to provide the Council of Europe with false information and to mislead them. However, the Council of Europe officials understand that cooperating with Azerbaijan brings a more constructive approach: both for the Council of Europe and for Azerbaijan.”

Samad Seyidov emphasized that PACE President Lilian Mori Pasquier at today's PACE Bureau meeting spoke about her visit to Azerbaijan. “Pasquier expressed her attitude on the constructive approach. We have created all the conditions not only for the PACE President but also for the rapporteur on human rights to visit Azerbaijan. We have nothing to hide. On the contrary, we are interested in them to come and see the situation in Azerbaijan.”

Azerbaijani MP also said that the anti-Azerbaijan document was brought to agenda at the PACE Bureau meeting. "But that document was totally biased and submitted for the report. But I made my proposals, and the vote resulted in 12/4 in favor of Azerbaijan. It is understood that within this structure there are forces against Azerbaijan. The more official visits to Azerbaijan and the more they are in contact with the public figures, the more the lies of this group will expose to failure.”

News.Az

