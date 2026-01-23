Yandex metrika counter

Samsun motorcycle crash kills ex-national badminton player

A former Turkish national badminton player has died in a motorcycle accident in the northern city of Samsun, local media reported.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the Tekkeköy district when Umut Can Turan collided with the rear of a parked truck while riding home from work. Emergency services transported him to a private hospital, but he died from his injuries despite medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The truck driver, identified as Nadir S., an Azerbaijani national, was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Turan had previously competed as a national-level badminton athlete and was recently working as a courier. An official investigation into the accident is ongoing.

 

