US and Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to Washington agreements

US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Davos on January 22 to discuss bilateral relations and regional peace efforts, the US Embassy reported.

According to the statement, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Washington agreements reached during the August 8 summit and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The presidents also highlighted progress toward peace and stability in the South Caucasus, noting the role of the TRIPP initiative in promoting regional connectivity, cooperation, and trade.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Davos forum, reflecting continued high-level engagement between Washington and Baku on diplomatic and regional development priorities.

News.Az