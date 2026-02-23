Samsung expands Galaxy AI with Perplexity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung is expanding the capabilities of its Galaxy AI platform by integrating Perplexity as a built-in AI agent.

Alongside existing assistants such as Bixby and Gemini, users of the upcoming Galaxy S26 will be able to activate Perplexity with the voice command, “hey, Plex,” News.Az reports, citing the Verge.

The move is part of Samsung’s broader strategy to build what it describes as a “multi-agent ecosystem.” Recognizing that users often rely on different AI tools for different purposes based on their strengths, the company is enabling deeper integration of multiple AI agents directly into its operating system.

Perplexity’s role will extend beyond functioning as a simple app for answering questions. It will have access to several core Samsung applications, including Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder, and Calendar. The integration will also extend to select third-party apps, although Samsung has not specified which ones will be supported.

Samsung appears to be positioning AI as a central interface for interacting with smartphones. Acknowledging that users can develop strong preferences for particular AI systems, the company is betting that offering flexibility — allowing users to choose which AI agent sits at the core of their device experience — will help it stand out from competitors such as Apple and Google.

News.Az