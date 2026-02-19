Samsung shares hit record on AI chip pricing report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co. climbed to a new record on Thursday after local media reported that the company is negotiating a price for its latest artificial intelligence memory chip that is up to 30% higher than its predecessor.

The stock surged as much as 5.4% on the Korea Exchange as trading resumed following a three-day holiday. According to Chosun Ilbo, Samsung aims to set the price of its HBM4 chip at around $700 per unit, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The rally comes amid easing concerns about AI-related business disruptions and continued positive momentum in the sector.

Samsung customer Nvidia gained support after Meta Platforms Inc. announced plans to deploy millions of its AI processors in the coming years. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. is speeding up development of three new wearable devices as it pivots toward AI-driven hardware.

The reported HBM4 pricing highlights the sector’s strong “pricing power,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. It signals that the AI memory market remains tight and suggests Samsung has regained leverage in the premium segment.

A persistent shortage of advanced memory chips has supported both Samsung and SK Hynix Inc., helping lift South Korea’s Kospi index by 34% this year — the strongest performance among major global markets.

After lagging behind SK Hynix in the early phase of the AI boom, Samsung has been regaining ground. The company recently announced it had begun mass production of HBM4 chips and had delivered commercial shipments to customers.

