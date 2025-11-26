Satellite images show Russian aircraft destroyed in Taganrog

+ ↺ − 16 px

Satellite images confirm that a Ukrainian strike on Russia’s Beriev aviation plant, TANTK, in Taganrog on the night of November 25 destroyed two key Russian aircraft, including the experimental A-60 and A-100LL, according to the OSINT project Harbuz on Telegram.

The destroyed A-100LL served as a flying test platform for the Russian A-100 Premier program, designed to replace the Soviet-era A-50 AWACS aircraft. The aircraft is based on the Il-76MD, with the red tail number 52 and registration RF-93953, and has been stationed at TANTK im. Berieva for many years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Satellite images clearly show that the aircraft hit was the A-100LL, not an IL-76 as initially thought. Analysts note the distinctive radar antenna mounts above the wing, which differentiate it from the A-50 and A-50U models.

The A-100LL plays a crucial role in testing and evaluating equipment for the operational A-100, making it a highly valuable asset for Russia’s efforts to modernize and expand its AWACS fleet.

In addition to the A-100LL, the Ukrainian strike also destroyed the experimental A-60 aircraft at the TANTK aviation plant. Reports indicate that the strike may have also targeted a local oil refinery, with the Ukrainian General Staff confirming the operation.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly used Bars missiles and Neptune cruise missiles in the combined attack, demonstrating a significant capability to target high-value assets in Russian territory.

News.Az