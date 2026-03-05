Saudi Arabia shoots down another drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed another drone near the al-Jawf region in the north of the country.

The incident follows an earlier announcement by the ministry that three drones had been shot down east of al-Kharj Governorate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the origin of the drones.

News.Az