Saudi Arabia shoots down another drone
- Middle East
Source: AFP
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed another drone near the al-Jawf region in the north of the country.
The incident follows an earlier announcement by the ministry that three drones had been shot down east of al-Kharj Governorate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the origin of the drones.
By Nijat Babayev