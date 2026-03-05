Yandex metrika counter

Saudi Arabia shoots down another drone

Saudi Arabia shoots down another drone
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed another drone near the al-Jawf region in the north of the country.

The incident follows an earlier announcement by the ministry that three drones had been shot down east of al-Kharj Governorate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the origin of the drones.


