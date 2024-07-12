Saudi Arabia to host first Electronic Olympic Games in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that Saudi Arabia will host the first edition of the Electronic Olympic Games in 2025.

The committee said in a statement on Friday that the duration of the partnership between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Saudi National Olympic Committee (SOC) will be 12 years, with the Olympic Games for electronic sports being held regularly.The statement noted that this pioneering step comes in the wake of the International Olympic Committees recent announcement that the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has established the Olympic eSports Games, and the proposal will be presented to the next IOC session, which will be held on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.In turn, Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very excited to partner with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and help welcome a completely new era for international sports.Competing in the Olympic Games is considered one of the greatest honors for any athlete, the Saudi Sports Minister added.

News.Az