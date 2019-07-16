Saudi minister hails cooperation with Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Justice of Saudi Arabia Walid bin Mohammed Al-Sama'ani has praised his country`s cooperation with law enforcement authorities of Azerbaijan. “Law en

He hailed the importance of the cooperation program signed between the justice ministries of the two countries yesterday. Mohammed Al-Sama'ani highlighted prospects for conducting improvement courses and experience exchange for legal specialists.

Zakir Garalov provided an insight into the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev, particularly in legal and judicial areas, as well as the measures to combat corruption. He spoke of the activity of ASAN xidmet centers.

The Prosecutor General also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying Armenian continues to occupy 20 percent of Azerbaijan`s lands. Zakir Garalov praised Saudi Arabia`s supporting Azerbaijan`s fair stance on the conflict.

