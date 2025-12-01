SCO anti-terror drills begin in northwestern Iran
Source: X/@IRIran_Military
The Sahand-2025 anti-terrorist drills involving member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have commenced in northwestern Iran, Colonel Shahram Askarian, deputy spokesman for the IRGC land troops, confirmed.
The five-day exercises began on Monday in Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that five countries will take part in the exercises, while 13 or 14 others will observe them.
"Such cooperation may create opportunities for expanding ties in various areas related to international security. We hope that this cooperation will go beyond combating terrorism and will also cover the fight against transnational organized crime," he added.
News.Az