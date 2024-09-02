SCO hails Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections as ‘transparent, democratic'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The September 1 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were another significant milestone in the country’s democratic development, said Nuran Niyazaliev, head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observer mission.

At a press conference on Monday, Niyazaliev noted that the mission's observers found no violations, obstacles for voters, external interference, or pressure on election commission members, News.Az reports.He stated that the elections adhered to Azerbaijan's Constitution, Electoral Code, and international commitments.The SCO mission deemed the elections transparent, credible, and democratic. Niyazaliev highlighted that the voting occurred in a calm environment with the presence of local, public, and international observers, as well as media representatives.On Sunday, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.

News.Az