Scores of kidnapped worshippers freed in northern Nigeria state

At least 82 of the 177 worshippers believed to have been abducted last month by suspected bandits in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna have regained their freedom, local officials and media reported Thursday.

The worshippers had been held hostage since Jan. 18, when gunmen stormed a church during a service in Kurmin Wali Village, Kajuru Local Government Area. Eleven people were earlier believed to have escaped, leaving 177 in captivity, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani late Wednesday confirmed the return of 82 worshippers after visiting the rescued victims at a shelter in the state capital, where they are receiving medical care and psychosocial support.

Sani said the rescue was carried out by state security forces and indicated that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining captives.

Ishaku Dan'azumi, head of the village, told local media that those released included women and children.

