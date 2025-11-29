Kidnapped Nigerian priest killed after month in captivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Anglican priest kidnapped in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, has been killed after a month in captivity, the Church of Nigeria announced. Venerable Edwin Achi was seized along with his wife and daughter on October 28. His wife and daughter remain held by the abductors.

Gunmen initially demanded 600 million naira ($416,000) for his release, later lowering the ransom to 200 million naira. Archbishop Henry Ndakuba called the killing “tragic” and urged authorities to identify the sponsors and financiers behind the wave of abductions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The killing comes amid a surge in kidnappings in northern Nigeria, including the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi state and more than 300 students and teachers from a Catholic school in Niger state. President Bola Tinubu has called the situation a “national emergency,” ordering the recruitment of 50,000 police officers and cancelling foreign trips.

The crisis has drawn international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump condemning the violence and warning that Washington could withhold aid or take action if the attacks continue.

