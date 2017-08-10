"Sea Cup-2017" international contest’s winners determined

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final session of the Judicial Commission dedicated to the results of the "Sea Cup-2017" international contest was held in the Azerbaijan Naval Forces base on August 10.

During the meeting, all stages and episodes of the contest, which was conducted with the participation of the crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan, were declared valid, the Defense Ministry told APA.

Based on the results of the general assessments given by the judging panel, the crews of the "G-124" patrol ship of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the small rocket ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" of the Russian Navy, having scored 246 points in the overall standings, became the winners of the contest.

The crew of the missile boat "Joshan" of the Iranian Naval Forces having scored 234 points in the overall standings took the second place. The crew of the rocket and artillery ship "Sariarka" of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces, having scored 227 points in the overall standings took the third place.

News.Az

