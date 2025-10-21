Sean Dyche appointed Nottingham Forest manager after Postecoglou sacking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their new head coach on a contract running until 2027, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 54-year-old former Burnley and Everton manager replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked on Saturday after just 40 days in charge at the City Ground.

Dyche, a Forest trainee under legendary manager Brian Clough, becomes the club’s third manager this season. This is his first role since leaving Everton earlier this year. Former Manchester City and Italy manager Roberto Mancini and Fulham boss Marco Silva were reportedly considered for the position, but Forest opted for Dyche, citing his character, tactical knowledge, and proven track record.

Dyche’s first match in charge will be Thursday’s Europa League home tie against Porto, followed by his Premier League debut away to Bournemouth on Sunday. His coaching team includes two former Forest players, Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

Postecoglou was dismissed minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history. Owner Evangelos Marinakis cited no wins from eight league games as the reason for the decision. Postecoglou had succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in September after a breakdown in his relationship with Marinakis.

Forest remain in the Premier League relegation zone with just five points from eight games, despite investing over £100 million ($134 million) in the squad during the transfer window.

