Sean King, inaugural West Coast Eagle, dies aged 60

Tributes are flowing for inaugural West Coast Eagle player, Sean King, who has lost his battle with cancer. Photo: X

Former West Coast Eagles and West Perth footballer Sean King has sadly passed away at the age of 60.

The inaugural Eagle had been battling cancer and passed away on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

It comes after King was honoured by West Perth on Sunday, with the club presenting him with a life membership.

Tributes have been pouring in for the former wingman, with the Eagles writing on Thursday: 'The West Coast Eagles are saddened by the passing of inaugural squad member Sean King on Wednesday after a short illness.

'The Club sends heartfelt condolences to King’s family, friends and loved ones.'

King began playing football for West Perth in 1986.

He would go on to play 60 matches for the club, returning 48 goals.

News.Az