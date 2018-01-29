Search for missing Azerbaijanis in the Japanese Sea suspended

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for the Vostok fishing boat sank in the Japanese Sea has been stopped, a representative of the Vladivostok Marine Rescue Center told, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

“The search operation continued from January 25 to 29. There is no hope for survival of crew members. Therefore, the active phase of the search and rescue operation was suspended. The search will be carried out through ships passing through the area,” he said.

Vostok fishing boat disappeared on January 25 on the coast of Primorsky, in the Japanese Sea. Two Azerbaijanis Mubariz Huseynov and Ruslan Alizadeh who are Russian citizens were on board.

News.Az

News.Az