Search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan’s Guba continues

The search for mountaineers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district continues.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing on Dec. 23.

Search-and-rescue operation is being conducted in adverse weather conditions in the mountains at high altitudes (3,000-3,200 above sea level) by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the operational headquarters set up in connection with the search for mountaineers told APA.

"In recent days, the weather has sharply deteriorated, temperatures have fallen, and there has been snowfall. There is an increased possibility of avalanche due to the heavy snowfall. In the current situation, search-and-rescue and other urgent operations have become even more challenging. Taking the above-mentioned into account, search-and-rescue measures are going on at a limited pace but continuously (ensuring the safety of rescuers),” the headquarters said.

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations regrets once again that despite the regularly updated reports on the search and rescue operation, the complexity of operational conditions and the delicacy of the situation, some news websites disseminate information that does not reflect reality. The ministry calls on media outlets and users of social networks to be sensitive to this issue and avoid disseminating unofficial and unverified information about the search and rescue operations,” the headquarters added.

