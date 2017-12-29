Search underway for missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search is continuing for the missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA on Dec. 29.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing on Dec. 23.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team and specially trained dogs of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the ministry and a group of volunteers consisting of professional mountaineers are involved in the search operations. Ten more rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service joined the operations this morning.

Additional information will be provided later.

News.Az

News.Az