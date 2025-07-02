Second meeting of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council was held in Baku on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the meeting, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, my dear brother, welcome once again to Azerbaijan. Warm greetings to you and the members of your delegation.

I am confident that the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan will mark another important stage in the development of fraternal relations between our countries. We are friends and brothers. Since the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations, we have been allies. Last year in Tashkent, we officially became allies. The Treaty on Allied Relations represents the highest form of interstate ties.

Today, during the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, we will hear reports, give further instructions on implementing our decisions, and determine a program of events for at least the next few months.

Our countries share a common history, culture, language, and ethnic affinity. This is a strong foundation. We are building a beautiful edifice of Uzbek-Azerbaijani brotherhood. I would like to thank you for your attention to our country.

Regular contacts are also carried out at the level of government members and heads of various institutions. Another meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was recently held. Today, as I mentioned, we will hear the results. In principle, I am sure that we will be pleased with them. However, as we agreed and instructed members of our governments, we are monitoring the decisions and their implementation.

I would also like to congratulate fraternal Uzbekistan on a historic achievement – the qualification of the Uzbekistan national football team for the World Cup. This is the second historic milestone in sports recently, following the Summer Olympics where Uzbekistan emerged among the world’s leading sports nations. This success reflects the tremendous potential, human potential, the potential of your youth, and, of course, the correct policy of the state, and personally, the President. We celebrate this as if it were our own achievement. I am confident you will represent Azerbaijan there as well.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Absolutely.

President Ilham Aliyev: Once again, my dear brother, welcome. I wish you a pleasant stay and am confident that the outcomes of our Interstate Council meeting will soon manifest themselves. Once again, welcome!

x x x

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said:

- Thank you very much, dear Ilham Heydarovich, my dear brother.

Indeed, this is a visit we have been anticipating. We come to Azerbaijan with great pleasure, as if to our own home, as if visiting our brothers. On my own behalf and on behalf of our delegation, I express my gratitude for the warm welcome extended to us from the moment of our arrival. I would like to thank you for this specifically.

Of course, as you have just mentioned, our relations in recent years have reached a completely new level. We have achieved real successes. As you have said, we are now allies. That says it all. In intergovernmental diplomacy, an alliance means that we are already close neighbors and close friends. All our agreements, as we agreed with you, will be closely monitored and effectively implemented.

Of course, we are two close nations with much in common - in history, spirit, moral values, outlooks, language, and culture. We continue to address numerous issues together. In a narrow format today, we discussed our shared history in depth. Much has been missed in the past, but together we are catching up. We will instruct our governments to continue this process, ensuring that all issues under our joint control will be fully resolved.

Of course, I would also like to highlight that yesterday, for the first time in history, the interparliamentary forum was successfully held. I was informed about the active participation of deputies from both sides. This reflects yet another dimension of our elevated relations. The Intergovernmental Commission recently held a highly productive meeting, and the two chairs work in close harmony. I am very pleased that tangible results have been achieved. Additionally, the Security Councils convened recently and signed a roadmap, which also speaks volumes about the strength of our cooperation.

Ilham Heydarovich, I want to extend my congratulations to Azerbaijan, the world champion in minifootball. We were delighted to see this achievement — just one step away from big football

x x x

As part of the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission - Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov - provided updates on the projects implemented in accordance with the directives of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Subsequently, the ministers of transport, energy, and culture delivered reports on their respective sectors, aligning with the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Thereafter, the heads of state issued instructions regarding the implementation of existing projects and the identification of new prospective projects to further enhance cooperation.

