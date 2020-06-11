Secretary-General: "We would like to see Azerbaijan a member of OPEC"

"Azerbaijan is the cradle of the oil industry. The oil industry started in Baku, not in Pennsylvania. We would be very glad to see Azerbaijan a member of OPEC," Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General, said at the Webinar on ‘Energy Issues in the post-COVID-19 World’ organized by the Azerbaijan Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) on June 11.

He added that Azerbaijan's membership could be a source of pride for OPEC. He also noted the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in the framework of OPEC +.

News.Az