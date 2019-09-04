Secretary of Russian Security Council pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

