Section 907 – why it should be repealed
The number of US congressmen joining the bill to repeal Section 907 is growing. Recently, Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden joined the initiative led by Anna Paulina Luna.
It should be recalled that in December last year, Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill in Congress titled “To Repeal Restrictions on Assistance to Azerbaijan”, which seeks the complete repeal of Section 907. The move triggered strong backlash from the Armenian diaspora and lobbying groups in the US Congress. Most analysts initially believed the initiative would remain a one-person effort, given the influence of Armenian lobbying and the assumption that even a Republican majority would not be sufficient to overcome it.
However, these forecasts have not materialised. In March, Republican Congressman Abraham Hamadeh joined the initiative. In early April, Representatives Celeste Maloy, Burgess Owens and Pete Sessions also became co-sponsors. Last week, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) launched a campaign against Republican Congressman Randy Fine, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who also joined the initiative.
Before the diaspora’s reaction had subsided, it was reported that another congressman, Derrick Van Orden, had also joined as a co-sponsor. Van Orden serves on several key House committees, including Armed Services, Veterans’ Affairs and Agriculture. A former special forces member, he is a prominent figure in security and defence policy circles and is known for advocating stronger strategic cooperation between the United States and its allies.
Source: APA
The emergence of a legislative initiative to repeal what is described as the unjust and internationally inconsistent Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act was largely anticipated. The United States’ growing engagement in the South Caucasus peace processes, including the historic trilateral meeting in Washington on 8 August, and the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed in Baku on 10 February between President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance, have made the repeal of the amendment increasingly likely. The growing number of co-sponsors suggests the issue is unlikely to be delayed indefinitely.
Some argue that a handful of co-sponsors cannot compare with the dozens or even hundreds of votes supporting pro-Armenian initiatives. Indeed, such proposals often receive significant backing, as many members of Congress unfamiliar with regional dynamics tend to support positions promoted by Armenian lobbying groups. However, these numbers do not always reflect well-informed assessments of the situation.
The Charter on Strategic Partnership with Azerbaijan is more substantive and less ceremonial than a similar document signed with Armenia in January last year during the final phase of the Biden administration. The Armenian document was prepared quickly and focused largely on short-term objectives rather than deeper bilateral cooperation.
By contrast, the charter with Azerbaijan was the result of longer, more detailed negotiations. Baku pursued a practical framework setting out concrete areas of cooperation rather than symbolic declarations. As a result, the document is broader in scope and more foundational, addressing key mutual interests and the national priorities of both sides.
Source: APA