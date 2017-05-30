Sefcovic: Transfer of Caspian gas to European market becoming reality

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transfer of Caspian gas to the European market is becoming a reality, as confirmed by the recent meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, held in Baku in February, Maros Sefcovic, European Commission vice president for the Energy Union, said.

He made the remarks in a video message to the participants of the Energy Charter Forum in Ashgabat May 30, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Sefcovic said he believes that in the coming years, the Caspian and Central Asian regions and the EU will develop mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of spheres, including energy, according to Trend.

Sefcovic congratulated Turkmenistan on completing the construction of the East-West gas pipeline and the ongoing work regarding the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline.

He stressed that the Ashgabat Declaration on energy cooperation, signed two years ago at the EU-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan ministerial meeting, became a basis for the creation of a relevant working group and this successful cooperation will continue.

News.Az

