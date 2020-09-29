Sefik Dzaferovic: Bosnia and Herzegovina respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina has sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The letter says:
"I would like to express my strong condemnation of the Armenian artillery attacks that led to the escalation of the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Bosnia and Herzegovina respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with which it has extremely good friendly relations.
I hope that the armed conflicts, which pose a threat to peace throughout the region, will be stopped as soon as possible, and that a peaceful solution will be reached through negotiations in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."
News.Az