Sefik Dzaferovic: Bosnia and Herzegovina respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina has sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter says:

"I would like to express my strong condemnation of the Armenian artillery attacks that led to the escalation of the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Bosnia and Herzegovina respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with which it has extremely good friendly relations.

I hope that the armed conflicts, which pose a threat to peace throughout the region, will be stopped as soon as possible, and that a peaceful solution will be reached through negotiations in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

