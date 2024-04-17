Self-employment program will cover 2,500 people in Azerbaijan's Karabakh by 2026 - Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The self-employment program, which envisages state support for starting a business, will cover 2,500 residents in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region by 2026, Mustafa Abbasbayli, Head of the Board of the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency, told journalists, News.Az reports.

He noted that more than 50 people are already involved in the self-employment program in Karabakh.

“We are actively working in the liberated areas. Job fairs were held in Agali village of the Zangilan district, and Fuzuli and Lachin cities. The involvement in the self-employment program continues in parallel with the return of citizens to the liberated territories,” Abbasbayli added.

