Senegal’s revised budget sees slightly wider fiscal deficit

Senegal has revised its 2025 budget deficit upward to 7.82% of gross domestic product from an initial forecast of 7.08%, according to the draft revised finance bill seen by Reuters on Thursday, News.az reports citing Investing.

The increase is attributed to a drop in projected revenues and a downward revision of nominal GDP, the draft bill said. It cited global economic headwinds and domestic fiscal adjustments as key factors behind the revision.

"This development is mainly explained by a decline in budget revenues combined with a downward revision of the nominal GDP," the bill said.

Economic growth in the West African nation, which recently started producing oil and gas, is now expected at 8.0% compared with the previous forecast of 8.8% in 2025.


