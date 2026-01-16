Sensex jumps, Nifty near record high in early trade

Investor attention has now turned to heavyweight Reliance Industries, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings later in the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was up 155.92 points, or 0.19%, at 83,538.63, after climbing nearly 343 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty added 19 points, or 0.07%, to trade at 25,684.60, having briefly touched an intraday high of 25,743.25.

Among Sensex stocks, Asian Paints led the gains, rising 3.76% to Rs 1,659.25. Tech Mahindra advanced 2.39%, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent and Adani Ports gained 1.52%, 0.78% and 0.76%, respectively.

Asian markets were mostly trading in negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.44% at 53,874.59, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.99% to 4,845.03. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.25% to 26,855.01.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, with all three major US indices ending in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.60% to 49,442.44, the S&P 500 rose 0.26% to 6,944.47, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25% to close at 23,530.02.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Sensex settled 244.98 points, or 0.29% lower, at 83,382.71, while the Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to end at 25,665.60.