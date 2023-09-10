Separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh refuse to accept food supplies from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is declining the passage of a truck with food supply from the Russian side, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The truck is still standing in the Barda district, although the food intended for families of Armenian origin living in Khankendi was supposed to be delivered to Askeran today around 10:00 (GMT+4).

The delay of the delivery, on the one hand, is a consequence of another unconstructive position of the separatists regime in Karabakh, and also, according to reliable sources, is a result of the pressure from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the West on the Russian Red Cross Society.

News.Az