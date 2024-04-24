Serb Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina invited to upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev has met with Serb Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev presented a letter of invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to Željka Cvijanović.

During the meeting, the ambassador highlighted the preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan, as well as the large-scale projects implemented in the field of transition to green energy. The two also exchanged views on a wide range of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Željka Cvijanović shared her good impressions of her visit to Azerbaijan this March and the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, hailing the development of comprehensive relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan.

News.Az